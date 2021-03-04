1,068 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky; vaccination pace increasing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 1,068 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 28 new virus-related deaths.
Currently 645 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 172 are in ICUs and 91 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate of 4.45 percent is the lowest it’s been since Oct. 12, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
One possible concern, however, is testing volume.
The first week of January, Kentucky ran 102,283 tests. The week after that it ran 107,269.
Testing has fallen off since then, though. In the week preceding Feb. 25, Kentucky ran just 69,142 tests. It’s run 69,133 over the last seven days.
It’s not just in Kentucky that testing is down. According to Beshear, it’s a national problem, and Kentucky’s testing numbers haven’t fallen as drastically as elsewhere.
Some 760,585 Kentuckians have received their first vaccine doses, placing the state on an early to beat Beshear’s ambitious goal for March of vaccinating as many Kentuckians in that 30-day span as the state vaccinated in the first three months of the rollout.
The state now has 567 vaccinations sites, including 157 new sites announced Thursday.
“This means that vaccine locations are getting closer and closer to you. This is the infrastructure we have to build,” said Gov. Beshear. “The President told us earlier this week that every American adult who wants a shot can get their shot of hope by the end of May. That means that if we can get everybody interested, we’re going to vaccinate another 2.5 million people in the next three months.”
A Kroger in Campbell County and Walmarts in Kenton and Boone counties were added in the Northern Kentucky area.
The Kroger location joins Kroger stores in Walton, Florence and Erlanger offering the vaccine (sign up here.)
The Walmart locations join Walmart stores in Grant County and Alexandria offering the vaccine (sign up here.)
The Northern Kentucky Convention Center continues to administer vaccinations Thursdays through Saturdays (sign up here.) The site is operated through a partnership with Kroger.
Eligible residents can also sign up to receive a vaccine from the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Kentucky is now administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at independent pharmacies. The state received 36,500 initial J&J doses this week. There will be no J&J allocation next week, but deliveries will resume and expand afterwards.
Find out more about where you can get vaccinated here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.