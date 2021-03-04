‘Nothing we can do:’ East End business impacted by floodwaters

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Significant portions of Kellogg Avenue are still underwater, and it may take some time to recede.
Riverfront Live is truly living up to its name.
The music venue on Kellogg Avenue has a front-row view of the flooded Ohio River.
Flooding is one of the hardships that come with owning property so close to it.
Tim Jordan bought Riverfront Live three years ago. He said when he made the purchase, he was aware of the risks that come with being by the river.
However, Jordan said he never thought he would get the short end of the stick year after year.
“Well, if you look at the history from ’97, which was a bad one, which was over the roof. It’s only flooded six times,” Jordan said. “Coincidentally, four of those six are the three years we had it.”
Jordan said it was late Tuesday when the floodwaters started to surround the business. He spent the day preparing the building for the river to crest to 54′.
Fast forward to Thursday though, the floodwaters are now about 57′ high.
About four feet of water is covering his building.
Jordan said that is when he realized predictions of the crest were wrong, and he couldn’t do anything aside from watch.
“There’s nothing we can do until the water comes down,” Jordan said.
Flooding isn’t the only devastation Jordan is dealing with.
He said, between the year-long pandemic and this flooding, it’s a double whammy.
“I mean it’s a loss. It’s a loss of business. It’s a loss of everything,” Jordan said.
The silver lining, he said, will be seeing so many community members chipping into cleanup after this flood.
He hopes he can return the favor by providing his venue as a space to gather once again.
