Nylo, James remembered at prayerful vigil as search for bodies goes on

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A vigil in Middletown Wednesday honored two local children presumed dead in separate incidents miles apart.
James Hutchinson, 6, was murdered by his mother Saturday in Preble County, according to police. She has claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend. A search for Hutchinson’s body in the Ohio River has been hampered by high waters.
Nylo Lattimore, 3, and his mother were murdered her boyfriend, Desean Brown, in Walnut Hills in December, police say. Brown faces the death penalty in the case. The search for Lattimore’s body also continues in a flooded Ohio River.
The communities gathered to memorialize the boys Wednesday. Every speaker had to fight back tears.
Candles were lit, songs were played and a prayer was said asking for help and healing.
It was Middletown’s third vigil in as many nights.
“Both of these little boys’ lives ended tragic and senselessly... unfortunately in the world we live in, this has become a reality,” Destiny Hill said.
Middletown police say Hutchinson’s mother threw his body in the Ohio River with the help of her boyfriend. Hamilton County authorities say Nylo was thrown into the same river alive.
“Our community is hurting, and these boys didn’t deserve what happened to them,” Jessie Grabert, who organized the vigil, said.
Neither child has been found yet due to the flooding. Authorities called off the search today again, saying it’s too dangerous for search crews right now.
“I think once they are discovered and they can be laid to rest properly, that will definitely help bring the community to peace,” Melody Vassas said.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk says they will continue to monitor the river levels so they can get back to searching as soon as possible.
James’s mother and her boyfriend will be back in court next week.
