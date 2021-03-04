Ohio man pleads guilty to sending money to impoverished women in exchange for porn of their children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A registered sex offender from Ohio pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sending money to Filipino mothers in poverty in exchange for sexually explicit pictures of their children.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said Charles Lee Frazier faces between 25 and 50 years in prison for attempting to produce child pornography.
According to federal court documents, the 41-year-old Shelby County man used dating sites to connect with impoverished women from the Phillipines and would ask them for pornographic photographs of their children in exchange between April 2019 and July 2019.
Specifically, Frazier requested explicit content involving minor children engaging in sexual conduct with other children or their mothers.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Frazier sent women child pornography as examples of what he wanted them to create with their children. He also discussed committing violent acts against, including killing, children during sexual assaults.
Frazier is a registered sex offender for a 2011 conviction in a separate child pornography case. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison in connection to that case.
Sentencing for Frazier will be held at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.