Two hospitalized in I-75 Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A single-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 in Middletown overnight and sent two people to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The highway is open again at Ohio 122.
Two people were reported trapped in the vehicle when the crash occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The cause remains under investigation.
