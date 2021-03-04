Universities begin to release plans for fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati, Miami, and OSU have released plans for fall 2021 operations on campus.
UC said their current plan is to launch the 2021-22 academic year with increased on-campus and in-person activity.
“We anticipate expanded opportunities for in-person learning, teaching, staffing, and campus life while keeping the safety and health of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors paramount,” the college said in a letter.
UC said their physician-led response to COVID 19 has consistently emphasized a step-wise approach to their return to campus and plans related to academics, activities, housing, and dining.
“We will continue to use this approach as we plan for Fall Semester, maintaining flexibility in our plans as needed. I want to remind all of us to continue to practice the protocols advised by health experts to fight the virus and its spread,” they said.
According to Xavier University, they anticipate to be back to mostly normal operations this fall and will return to mostly in-person classes.
“We are simply better in-person. We proved that we could hold classes and live on-campus during this academic year. Of course, we will continue to follow State and CDC protocols. Our aspiration is to return to a normal collegiate experience as quickly as possible. If the vaccine distributions occur as expected, the University will maximize in-person instruction and restore many events and activities as appropriate with necessary precautions in place,” Xavier President Fr. Michael Graham said.
Xavier said during the current academic year, they been one of the few universities in the area and Midwest to offer an on-campus experience for classes, dining and student life for the entire year.
Miami University said with the promising news of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will return to in-person classes and operations by fall 2021.
“As the rollout of the vaccines continues, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic and we believe all faculty and staff will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of July,” Miami said in a letter. “For Oxford undergraduates, we anticipate providing most instruction face-to-face and do not foresee a fully remote option.”
The university said they will continue to follow public health guidance while they plan for in-person classes and activities.
The Ohio State University said they are preparing for a fall semester that will be significantly reactivated.
“My leadership team is now developing a plan for autumn 2021 that will allow more teaching, learning, and student activities to take place in person. This will be a comprehensive and inclusive process. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are reaching out to student leaders, faculty, staff, and community and business partners for their input and perspective,” President Kristina Johnson said in a letter.
OSU said they will continue to evaluate data and forecasts related to COVID-19.
