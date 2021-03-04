Woman injured by fallen tree in Sharon Woods is wife of Reds outfielder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The woman injured in February when a tree fell on her in Sharon Woods is the wife of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama, according to the team.
Akiyama left the team recently for a “personal matter,” he said on Thursday.
At the time it was unclear what that matter was.
Akiyama clarified the reasoning for his departure on Thursday. He said it was to travel back to Cincinnati because his wife, Ayaka, was seriously injured in an accident.
The outfielder said his wife was walking in the park when a tree fell on her.
On Feb. 25, the Great Parks of Hamilton County Rangers were called to Sharon Woods after the tree fell on Ayaka.
She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, a news release from Great Parks of Hamilton County said at the time.
Akiyama said on Thursday his wife did have serious injuries from the accident, but she is doing ok.
Akiyama is back with the Reds after he left.
