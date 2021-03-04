104-year-old Boone County woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - More than 100 people were vaccinated Thursday at a senior center in Boone County.
For Alice Perott, getting vaccinated Thursday is extra special as she was born in 1916.
“Very excited, I’ve been looking forward to it really, yes,” said Perott.
104 years old and just as brave as ever.
“Yeah, my birthdays in a few months,” said Perott. “In July, I’ll be 105.”
With a few months still away from her big day, Perott doesn’t know how she’ll be celebrating.
“I don’t know, they celebrated from 100 on,” said Perott. “The center here had a big 103rd birthday party, I couldn’t believe it. I never expected to live this long.”
Perott is now celebrating completing the first step in her vaccination process.
As she rolled up her sleeve and got her shot, Perott said she’s hoping to soon get back to her normal routine.
“I miss coming to the senior center,” she said. “Oh, that was really the big thing of my day. Companionship, learning how to do different things, just getting out enjoying my life.”
The senior center in Boone County has been closed for nearly a year.
Getting the vaccine in the arms of people is an encouraging sign for Perott and many others.
“So, many of our seniors have been very upset that our senior centers have been closed since March 13th of last year,” said Director of Senior Services at the YMCA Diana Tripp. “So, they see this as one step in the right direction. Hopefully, our senior centers will be able to open up again. Everyone misses being social, and even just having fun.”
Perott said she knows the importance of getting the shot and encourages everyone else to do so as well.
“In the Spanish Flu of 1918, my mother died of it,” Perott recalled. “She was 27 years old and left three babies. I don’t remember that because I was two years old, but this brought that up to my mind. Made me think how serious something like this is, and I’m very fortunate that I’ve remained well during this.”
Kentucky is currently in phase 1C of its vaccination rollout.
This phase allows anyone 60 and older, those over 16 with high-risk conditions, and all essential workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
