3-year-old boy stabbed by neighbor in Warren County, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 3-year-old boy was injured after being stabbed by a neighbor in Warren County on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Warren County deputies say they responded to an address on Charleston Park Drive at 8:44 a.m. for a report of a child who was stabbed.
Once they arrived, deputies confirmed a 3-year-old boy had been stabbed with a ceramic knife by a neighbor.
“The kids went outside to the bus and I was getting my third kid and somebody came on the driveway and started stabbing him,” the mother of the 3-year-old said in a 911 call.
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The suspect, an adult female, was taken into custody. A lieutenant with the sheriff’s office says they suspect the woman may have been dealing with underlying issues and she is being treated at the hospital.
The boy’s older sibling is part of the Mason City Schools system and the district sent a message to district families about the incident.
According to their message, an online learner reported to her teacher that her mother was stabbing someone. The teacher, Mindy Corradi of Mason High School, immediately called 911.
Corradi said in a statement: “I’m grateful that I’ve been able to build relationships with my students - especially during the pandemic. I’m very thankful that my student trusted me, and we were able to get help. My heart is with both families, and I know our Comet Family is ready to support them.”
Warren County Lt. Todd Snelling said given the situation, the young boy is very brave.
“It’s heartbreaking, but the boy is very brave and it’s non-life-threatening,” Lt. Snelling said. “But we all love kids, He’s three years old, very brave. And to say it’s sad doesn’t even cover the word. Doesn’t even cover the emotion.”
“Our mental wellness team was at the scene with Warren County deputies, and is providing support to both families. We are all coming to grips with today’s tragic and frightening situation. We struggle to find words of comfort, and do not have answers about why something like this happens. We know that everyone processes traumatic events differently,” Mason City Schools said in their statement.
The sheriff’s office said charges are expected.
