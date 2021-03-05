Anderson High School reveals new mascot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, Anderson High School announced they have their new mascot.
Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, they will identify as the Anderson Raptors.
“We are excited that our mascot is not only unique among Ohio high schools, it is one that is strong, bold, and courageous, all of which are traits found in Anderson’s alma mater
The former Redskins mascot was dropped, along with all associated branding and logos, in July 2020.
The Redskins logo and nickname had been controversial for decades. The Forest Hills School District Board of Education considered changing it 1999, 2003 and 2018. Each time the board decided against the change, though the mascot was removed in 2003.
On July 2, 2020, the board at last succeeded in voting to retire the Redskins logo and nickname due to its “distracting and divisive” nature, board member Elizabeth Barber said at the time.
The schools said no taxpayer money is being used in the brand transition.
According to the Forest Hills School District, Anderson High School has raised nearly $300,000 of their $375,000 goal for the transition.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.