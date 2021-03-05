Cincinnati fire chief retiring after 33 years of service

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati announced Fire Chief Roy Winston will retire effective July 24.
Prior to being appointed to chief in June 2017, he served as assistant fire chief of operations and human resources, district fire chief for districts one and four and the fire communications center.
“I want to thank Chief Winston for his steadfast leadership, his care for the firefighters in his charge, and his commitment to the City of Cincinnati,” City Manager Paula Boggs Muething said.
Winston has served Cincinnati over the course of his 33-year career.
The administration is in the process of searching for a new fire chief.
