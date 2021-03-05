Cintas Center to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccine site

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A long-term COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Cincinnati, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday.
The Cintas Center vaccine site is among 15 total state-sponsored mass vaccine clinics throughout Ohio, the governor said.
All of the state-sponsored mass vaccine sites will operate until they are no longer needed, Gov. DeWine announced.
“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said Gov. DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”
50,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being sent exclusively to the sites in Cincinnati and Columbus, the governor said Friday.
Originally, the Cintas Center was only going to be open for vaccines on March 4 and March 7.
Ohio is in phase 1C of its vaccination plan.
This stage allows anyone 60 and older, those with Type 1 diabetes, ALS, pregnant women, bone marrow recipients, correction officers, and workers in the childcare and funeral services industry.
