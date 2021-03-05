Cleveland Police find 81-year-old man

UPDATE: RTA Police located Antoine Bituka Muliro, Cleveland Police said. Officers found Muliro by Wendy Park.
He is being treated at Lutheran Hospital for exposure to the cold, according to police.
Original story below.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find 81-year-old Antoine Bituka Muliro after he went missing from the 3300 block of West 58th Street.
Police said he only speaks Swahili and may suffer from dementia.
He was last seen wearing a purple jacket and gray sweatpants.
Call 911 if you see him.
