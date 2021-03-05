Next round of closures begin Friday for first phase of Brent Spence Bridge repairs

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The next round of closures starts Friday night and continue over the weekend as the first phase of repairs on the Brent Spence Bridge continues.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, by 4 a.m. Monday morning, the traffic pattern for the first phase will be in place and will stay in place for around a month.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.
Additional traffic impacts planned for Friday, March 5 – Monday, March 8:
- At 11 p.m., Friday night, traffic on I-71/75 north and southbound will be reduced to a single lane across the Brent Spence Bridge.
- On the northbound deck, only the far right (easternmost) lane will be open.
- On the southbound deck, only the far left (easternmost) lane will be open.
- The two easternmost lanes on both decks will reopen to traffic by 4 a.m., Saturday morning.
- At 11 p.m., Saturday night, traffic on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to a single lane. Only the far right (easternmost) lane will be open across the Brent Spence Bridge.
- Two right/east lanes of travel will reopen to traffic by 4 a.m., Sunday morning. (The two easternmost lanes of travel on the southbound deck will remain open; the overnight single lane of travel is on the northbound deck only.)
- At 11 p.m., Sunday night, traffic on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to a single lane. Only the far right (easternmost) lane will be open across the Brent Spence Bridge.
- Two right/east lanes of travel will reopen to traffic by 4 a.m., Monday morning. (The two easternmost lanes of travel on the southbound deck will remain open; the overnight single lane of travel is on the northbound deck only.)
Current lane and ramp closures now in place:
- The two westernmost lanes on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge are CLOSED. (If you are traveling northbound, the two east/right lanes are open; if you are traveling southbound, the two east/left lanes are open.) This travel pattern will remain in place throughout Phase 1 of the maintenance project.
- The following ramps are CLOSED and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project:
- The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington
- The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati
- The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati
The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471. Earlier this week, crews successfully restriped the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 to allow additional capacity on the ramp for traffic detouring from I-71 southbound to I-471.
