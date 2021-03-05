Crash involving CPD vehicle sends officer to hospital, other driver charged with OVI

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer was treated at a hospital and released overnight in a crash with another vehicle that resulted in the other driver facing an OVI charge.
The officer was on her way to a call and traveling in the 8000 block of Vine Street in Carthage shortly after midnight Friday when another vehicle turned left in front of her police vehicle, resulting in the CPD vehicle T-boning it, police said.
The other motorist was not hurt, but the officer suffered a hand injury and a possible head injury, possibly a concussion, police said.
The name of the other motorist was not immediately available.
