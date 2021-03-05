FDA announces dog food recall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced a dog food recall this week due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination.
Bravo Packing, Inc. of Carneys Point, NJ is voluntarily recalling all Ground Beef and Performance Dog, a frozen raw pet food.
Both products come in two-pound and five-pound plastic sleeves and were shipped to brick-and-mortar retail stores or consumers directly nationwide, according to the recall.
No human or animal illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA says.
If you have an Ground Beef or Performance Dog, you are advised to throw it away.
Consumers with questions should contact Bravo Packing: 856-299-1044.
