Former Loveland police officer facing rape charges, documents show

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A now-former Loveland police officer is facing two rape charges following an investigation, according to court documents.
Anthony Pecord, who has since resigned from the department, used an “intoxicant” to impair the victim’s ability to consent on Jan. 24, the documents explain.
The next day, a memo from Police Chief Dennis Sean Rahe said Pecord was informed of “a formal investigation into allegations involving you related to a claim of sexual assault.”
Pecord was placed on paid administrative leave before submitting his resignation to Chief Rahe effective Feb. 26.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and Pecord turned himself in on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
A statement from the City of Loveland says Pecord was placed on leave as soon as allegations related to off-duty conduct were reported to the city.
The city also says it immediately hired an outside investigator and is cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Officer in the matter.
The prosecutor’s office says they will not comment on the case since Pecord has not been indicted yet.
