Housekeeper charged for stealing West Side couple’s heirloom jewelry, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a local couple’s home over the course of several months, and authorities believe there could be more victims out there.
According to Delhi Township Police, 41-year-old Farrah Welch regularly cleaned the Pineknot Drive house owned by the couple from whom she’s accused of stealing.
The victims called police Feb. 23 to report a large amount of jewelry missing. Thats when the investigation began.
“At the time, they only had one real, true suspect, and that was their cleaning lady that had been cleaning for them pretty regularly for nine months until she abruptly quit at the end of the year,” Delhi Police Lt. Joe Macaluso said.
According to court records, Welch began working for the victims on Jan. 10, 2020.
She worked for herself, police say.
Welch allegedly took the jewelry to Quick Cash Pawn Shop in Florence, Kentucky on Jan. 11, according to court records.
In June 2020, Welch went back to the home to clean again. Before she left, court records show she took more jewelry.
“We believe at this point she took a little here, a little there over the course of nine months, and she realized that items were still there, and no one was asking about them, and I believe she continued that behavior,” Macaluso said.
According to court records, Welch made multiple stops at Quick Cash Pawn Shop.
Some of the jewelry she allegedly took was sentimental to the victims, police say.
“Luckily for us, the victim had appraisals for almost every piece of jewelry she had, along with photographs of them, and we were able to match them up with photographs the suspect pawed them at a pawnshop,” Macaluso explained. “This jewelry theft was in excess of $50,000, so it was a large amount of jewelry.”
Police say Welch was arrested in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday. She’s now in the Hamilton County Justice Center facing three theft charges.
When Welch was questioned about her alleged behavior, Macaluso says she asked for an attorney.
“We’re certainly happy that we are able to have some closure for them, be able to recover some of the property, but our heart aches for them as well that the pieces that were handed down by their parents or loved ones are just gone,” Macaluso said. “It’s really upsetting.”
Police say they’re working with the pawnshop to get what jewelry they can back to the victims.
Police also say they believe there might be more victims out there.
They say if you’ve used Welch for cleaning services before and are now missing jewelry, you should give them call at (513) 922-0060.
