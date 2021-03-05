NKY restaurants hopeful customers return when COVID-19 limits ease up

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that 18 industries could increase capacity to 60%, including bars and restaurants.
The Tousey House Tavern, in the heart of Burlington, is a local favorite.
Just like other locally owned restaurants, they have had to overcome many hardships, but are now hoping to see an upward swing even with limitations still in place.
General Manager Eric Morehead says 60% capacity will help add more seating to certain tables, but they would need to see upwards of 75% before opening some things back up in the dining room.
Morehead tells me over the last year, guests have quickly turned to family and while 60% capacity doesn’t make huge difference for the tavern, it is one step closer to welcoming more people in at once.
" I think with 60%, all that’s truly going to do for us is add a few chairs to some tables that were otherwise dropped in numbers,” says Morehead. “You know we are going to be able to take two tops and maybe increase them to four tops, and fours tops to six tops, and so on and so forth.”
If the number of positive case numbers continues to decline and vaccinations incline, Morehead hopes to see more people comfortable venturing out.
If you would like to check out the Tousey House Tavern, they are located at 5963 Jefferson St.
Hours:
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Monday-Friday
- 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday
- 10 a.m. -8 p.m., Sunday
You also can also visit, https://touseyhouse.com.
