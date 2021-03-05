Ohio River crests: Flooding keeps roads closed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio River has crested and is falling, but we are still facing flooding concerns all along the Ohio River with closed roads and businesses - and a lot of cleanup ahead.
The river stands at 56.56 feet Friday morning. Here’s a look at crests along the river in Cincinnati and nearby:
- Cincinnati: Falling Crested at 56.84′ 6:45PM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 52′)
- Meldahl Dam: Falling Crested at 54.64′ at 11AM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 51′)
- Maysville: Falling Crested at 54.42′ at 6AM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 50′)
- Markland Dam: Rising Cresting at 51.9′ FRI 1 AM (FLOOD STAGE = 51′)
Temperatures across the Tri-State are in the 20s and teens to start your day.
We’re in for lots of sunshine later. The high should top out in the mid-40s.
The weather will be dry and cool to chilly through the weekend with plenty of sunshine as the river recedes.
Warmer weather will arrive next week as we continue to stay dry, which will help the river recede.
Daytime highs will soar into the upper 50s and 60s.
Be sure to get out and soak it up while you can.
A wet weather pattern could bring showers for several days late next week into the following one.
