Ohio River Is Falling Back, Plenty Of Sunshine Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A chilly start in the low 20′s on Friday morning with clear skies.
Look for more sunshine on Friday with a high of 44 degrees.
The weather will be dry and cool to chilly through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Daytime temperatures will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday.
We warm up starting Monday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Late next week it looks like a wet and cool to mild weather pattern develops with showers possible for several days in a row into the following week.
The Ohio River is falling.
- Cincinnati: Falling Crested at 56.84′ 6:45PM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 52′)
- Meldahl Dam: Falling Crested at 54.64′ at 11AM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 51′)
- Maysville: Falling Crested at 54.42′ at 6AM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 50′)
- Markland Dam: Rising Cresting at 51.9′ FRI 1 AM (FLOOD STAGE = 51′)
