Search for 6-year-old James Hutchinson continues Sunday; memorial fund launched

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The search for 6-year-old James Hutchinson is set to continue Sunday morning on the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, according to a spokesperson for the City of Middletown.
Police say James was murdered by his own mother who threw his body in the river last weekend. She has claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
The river has been too high for dive teams and other first responders to search for James, authorities said Wednesday.
In the meantime, the Middletown City School District, Middletown Police Department, the City of Middletown, along with local faith-based groups have opened the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank.
They say the purpose of the fund is to provide monetary support for James’s two siblings who will receive 100% of the donations.
“Every child is deserving of love. As a Middie family, we loved James dearly and we will continue to love *James’s siblings*. There is hope for a brighter future,” Superintendent of Middletown City School District Marlon Styles said.
Organizers say the proceeds will not be used for funeral expenses as the arrangements have been donated.
You can make an online donation here.
Organizers say you can also visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved, Memorial Fund.”
You may also mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”
