Sunny and chilly today, highs in the 40s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a chilly start in the low 20s, we are warming up nicely into the mid 40s this afternoon. Sunshine rules the day with a few passing clouds.
Our cool and dry weather trend continues through the weekend with cool daytime temperatures in the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday.
The real warm up comes next week. Monday highs are expected to reach the upper 50s. Many Tri-State locations will top out in the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next good chance at rain looks to be late next week. A front approaches on Wednesday cranking up the winds to between 15 and 20 mph. Rain showers develop late on Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday.
Here are the latest Ohio River readings:
Cincinnati: Falling Crested at 56.84′ 6:45PM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 52′)
Meldahl Dam: Falling Crested at 54.64′ at 11AM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 51′)
Maysville: Falling Crested at 54.42′ at 6AM THU (FLOOD STAGE = 50′)
Markland Dam: Falling Crested at 51.9′ at 7AM FRI (FLOOD STAGE = 51′)
