Wrong-way driver caused head-on crash that closed EB Ronald Reagan Hwy, 2 hospitalized, police say

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on along eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway early Friday, hospitalizing both drivers, Amberley Village police said.
The highway was closed for several hours at the Reading Road exit after the crash was reported at the Ridge Road ramp about 2:30 a.m.
One of the drivers was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.
The other motorist is undergoing treatment at Bethesda North Hospital.
Their names are not being released at this time.
The cause of the crash and whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors, remains under investigation, police said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.