Warren County chase ends in crash, 2 hospitalized

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - A police chase in Warren County ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Warren County deputies started the pursuit when they saw a vehicle matching a description from a domestic violence situation in Anderson Township, Warren County Major Brian Tinch said.
As it turned out though, the driver of the vehicle, Anthony Dill, 33, was not the suspect deputies were looking for from the domestic violence situation, Tinch said.
Dill, however, did have an outstanding warrant out of Montgomery County, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen, according to Tinch.
Dill didn’t stop for deputies, and the chase started.
A preliminary investigation determined the fleeing vehicle was speeding northeast on Anderson when it lost control and went off the left side of the road, said Sgt. Jeffrey Staples.
The vehicle hit a curb, ran up on a sidewalk, and hit a utility pole and a fence. The chase ended around 10 p.m. Thursday on Anderson Street near State Route 123.
The crash sent Dill and a female passenger to a hospital in Kettering, the sergeant said.
Dill is facing charges for failure to comply with police and receiving stolen property, according to Major Tinch.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.