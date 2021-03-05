Woman facing assault charge after stabbing 3-year-old boy, court says

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The woman accused of stabbing a young boy on Thursday is now facing a charge of felonious assault, according to the Mason Municipal Court.
Xiaoyan Zhu ran from her Charleston Park Drive home around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to the house where a 3-year-old boy lived, court records show. The boy was walking outside with his older sibling on their way to the bus stop, Mason City Schools said.
Zhu used a ceramic knife to stab the child three times in his neck and back area, the court documents read.
The knife broke during one of the stabs, which lodged the tip of it inside the 3-year-old, according to court records.
The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Warren County deputies said.
“The kids went outside to the bus, and I was getting my third kid, and somebody came on the driveway and started stabbing him,” the mother of the 3-year-old said in a 911 call.
Zhu remains in the hospital and has not been taken to jail yet for the felonious assault charge, the court confirmed on Friday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for when she gets out of the hospital, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The court records obtained Friday did not indicate what might have prompted the stabbing.
On Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they suspect the woman may have been dealing with underlying issues.
