Woman hits officer in attempted getaway following Meijer theft, complaint says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman tried running over an officer in her attempt to get away from police, according to court complaints.
Amber Torrey is accused of stealing a couple of hundred dollars in merchandise from Meijer on Thursday, the complaint reads.
Torrey left the store and jumped into the driver’s seat of a vehicle, which the owner was standing outside of, to get away, the document states.
As she tried to get away, the court complaint said Torrey hit an officer with the vehicle.
Torrey is now facing theft and robbery charges, the documents state.
