Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in 3 southeast Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - A trio of southeast Indiana counties reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Ripley, Switzerland, and Union County reported zero new cases on Friday.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Seven new cases (5,506 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,597 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (541 total)
- Ripley County: Zero new cases (3,278 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (755 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (675 total)
Indiana reported a total of 879 new cases on Friday.
The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 665,285, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH reported 32 more Hoosiers died from the virus on Friday. No southeast Indiana county reported additional deaths on Friday.
Indiana has reported 12,263 total deaths from COVID-19.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.3%.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
A mobile COVID-19 vaccine site remains open in Dearborn County.
The site, located at 50 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 47025, will operate from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
You must have an appointment to get the vaccine at this site.
If you don’t meet Indiana’s vaccine eligibility guidelines or have an appointment, you will not be vaccinated.
For Indiana residents who are unable to leave their homes and are eligible for the vaccine, the state has a Homebound Hoosier program using the EMS network to administer vaccines in homes.
Residents of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties should call 812-432-6200 or 800-742-5001.
Residents of Franklin and Union counties should call 765-966-1795 or 800-589-1121.
