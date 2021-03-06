Duke Energy Convention Center hosting vaccination site this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Health Department is offering vaccine appointments Saturday.
The appointments run 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Registration is required. Schedule an appointment here.
You will be asked to provide proof of employment or age eligibility as verification for tier 1A,1B or 1C.
Phase 1C of Ohio’s vaccination program, including those over 60 years old, began Thursday.
Those people included in Phase 1C include:
- Individuals who are living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and those living with ALS, as well as those who are working in childcare services, funeral service, law enforcement, and corrections officer
