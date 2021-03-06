Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Duke Energy Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hundreds of people waited in long lines at the Duke Energy Center Saturday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health care workers dressed in yellow vests and were holding flags to help direct patients in tier 1A,1B, or 1C to get the vaccine.
“Well, I believe in planning. I have a background in quality. Therefore, I looked at working with disaster preparedness. That’s where the flags came from disaster preparedness,” the Director of Nursing at the Cincinnati Health Department Virginia Scott said. “We want to ensure that everyone knows that we are the Health Department, where to go. We don’t want you to be confused about directions and things like that.”
Some people showed up early but were stuck waiting in line.
“I set up every 12 minutes, so it’s 12 times the amount of injectors that I have, and that’s how I come up with my equation of how fast I want someone to go through from the doorway to the exit,” Scott said.
Patients who booked their appointments ahead of time received the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be booked the same day a patient gets the vaccine.
The City of Cincinnati hopes to have 5,000 people vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
The next mass vaccination site will be Sunday at the Cintas Center. Health officials say 1,400 appointments are scheduled to take place.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.