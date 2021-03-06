Memorial held for 4,700 Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky (FOX19) -Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman held a memorial at the Capitol grounds Saturday for Kentuckians who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, 4,700 Kentuckians lost their lives due to the virus.
It has also been one year since the first case was reported in the Commonwealth, Gov. Beshear said.
“March 6th of last year was a bright sunny day, it was a Friday. But that bright sunny day would begin a long, sometimes dark year,” Beshear said.
Health care providers, first responders, and family members of those lost due to COVID-19 spoke at the ceremony.
Flags were placed in honor of those lost. Lt. Gov. Coleman says each flag represents each person lost.
In Saturday’s update, Beshear confirmed an additional 840 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 410,184.
An additional 52 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday. Total deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth is now reported at 4,806.
The state’s positivity rate hit 4.0 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 591
- Patients currently in ICU : 171
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 72
