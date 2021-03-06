$1 million bond set for former Loveland officer facing rape charges, judge says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A judge set the straight bond at $1 million Saturday for a former Loveland officer who is facing rape charges.
Anthony Pecord appeared in court Saturday morning for an arraignment after he was arrested and charged with two counts of rape.
According to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, the incident occurred on Jan. 24 but was reported the very next day.
Court documents state that Pecord used an “intoxicant” to impair the victim’s ability to consent.
The next day, a memo from the Chief of Police Dennis Sean Rahe with the Loveland Police Department said Pecord was informed of “a formal investigation into allegations involving a claim of sexual assault.”
He was placed on paid administrative leave before submitting his resignation to Chief Rahe effective Feb. 26.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for Pecord’s arrest, and he turned himself in Friday.
A statement from the City of Loveland says Pecord was placed on administrative leave as soon as allegations related to off-duty conduct were reported to the city.
The city also says it immediately hired an outside investigator and is cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Officer in the matter.
“We will find out what’s going on and we will defend it vigorously,” Picord’s attorney Stew Matthews said. He also says that there is more to the story.
Matthews says this case will be presented to the grand jury before or by March 16th. Then it will be decided if he’s indicted on those two charges.
Picord asked for 10% bond but the judge set his bond as a straight bond at $1 million, $500,000 for each count.
