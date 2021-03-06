1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after fire occurs in Norwood home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person is dead and two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Norwood home Saturday morning, the Norwood Assistant Fire Chief Brodie Cianciolo said.
Cianciolo says units were notified around 3 a.m. of a two-alarm fire on Sherman Avenue.
One resident was already transported to a nearby hospital, Cianciolo said.
The assistant fire chief says the firefighter has minor injuries.
It is unclear how the fire started.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
