COVID-19 daily case count in Indiana drop to 748

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 748 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday-a 495 case drop since the previous day.
Health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic started is 667,262.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Three new cases (5,515 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,601 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (542 total)
- Ripley County: One new case (3,279 total)
- Switzerland County: One new case (756 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (675 total)
The ISDH says there is an 8.8 % seven-day positivity rate for all tests administered.
An additional 11 people died due to the virus, a decrease of 25 people since the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the Hoosier state is 12,310.
Gov. Eric Holcomb says that as of Saturday, 1,112,590 first doses of vaccine were administered, and 677,890 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.
Hoosiers, ages 50 and older, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
A mobile COVID-19 vaccine site remains open in Dearborn County.
The site, located at 50 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 47025, will operate from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
You must have an appointment to get the vaccine at this site.
If you don’t meet Indiana’s vaccine eligibility guidelines or have an appointment, you will not be vaccinated.
For Indiana residents who are unable to leave their homes and are eligible for the vaccine, the state has a Homebound Hoosier program using the EMS network to administer vaccines in homes.
Residents of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties should call 812-432-6200 or 800-742-5001.
Residents of Franklin and Union counties should call 765-966-1795 or 800-589-1121.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.