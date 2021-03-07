Independence Police Department search for missing 82-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Independence Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Michael Brock with the Independence Police Department says Barbara Ball was last seen around 4 p.m. with her dog at her home on Madison Pike.
She left her house and was last seen driving a burgundy 2017 Hyundai Tucson with a Kentucky license plate of 038WXE. It is unclear where she was headed. Sgt. Brock says she left her house without her cell phone and does not have gps in her car.
Ball could have medical issues, officers said.
Officers say they have been in contact with her family and are still working to find leads on her whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.
