CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More sunshine comes our way on Sunday with a few passing clouds. After a chilly morning start in the 20s, daytime temperatures reach for the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
The real warm up starts Monday with highs are expected to reach 60 degrees. Many Tri-State locations will top out in the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next good chance at rain comes ahead of a front on Wednesday, cranking up the winds to between 15 and 20 mph. Rain showers could develop late on Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Friday brings a chance for showers as well.
