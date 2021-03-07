Pedestrian hit, killed in Madison Township, Butler Co. deputy says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A pedestrian was hit and killed in Madison Township Saturday, a Butler County deputy said.
The deputy says they received a call at 9:38 p.m. about an accident on Route 122 near the Madison Inn.
It is unclear how the accident happened.
The deputy says the pedestrian died at the scene.
CareFlight did also responded.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.
They are still investigating the cause of the accident.
