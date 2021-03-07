Search continues for James Hutchinson and Nylo Lattimore

LAWRENCEBURG, In.(FOX19) -Crews were out in Lawrenceburg along the banks of the Ohio River searching for the bodies of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Latttimore.
The North Star International, Ohio LandSAR, and several police agencies, including the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting a search for the bodies of the two boys in the area of Hollywood Boulevard. The search will continue into Aurora, In.
“Our goal today is to get search and rescue recovery people to check the river. Our goal is to obviously try to recover James Hutchinson and Nylo Lattimore. We have two missing in this area, I’m told. So that’s what we’re here for today and that’s what we’re going to do,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.
Hutchinson’s mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, first reported her son missing in late Feb. but then confessed to killing him when she tried to abandon him., Middletown police said.
Police say James was murdered by his own mother, who threw his body in the river last weekend. According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, she claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend, James Hamilton.
Court documents say Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Hamilton is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
A judge set Gosney’s bond at $1 million Monday, while Hamilton’s bond is set at $100,000.
About two months before James’ death was the death of Nylo Lattimore.
The 3-year-old was originally reported missing on Dec. 4. His mother was stabbed and killed on Dec. 11, according to Cincinnati police.
Desean Brown, 20, has since been charged in connection with her death.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12, according to a source. Police found a stroller nearby that family members say belonged to Nyteisha.
According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Brown killed Nylo after his mother’s death, but before disposing of her body.
He then put Nylo into the Ohio River alive, Deters said.
Crews have been searching for his body ever since.
Brown is held without bond in the Hamilton County Justice Center and is now facing the death penalty.
Crews are expected to be searching until about 5 p.m. Sunday or until they locate one or both of the boys, Sheriff Simpson said.
Sheriff Simpson says it has been a challenge to search for the boys due to the high water.
“The water has been up for days. It is coming down. I had the opportunity to fly over the river and look at it. It’s like looking into a glass of chocolate milk. It’s just mud. The river is going down, but it’s still a great challenge,” Sheriff Simpson said.
He says he is not sure when divers are going to come in, but they are monitoring the river levels and the weather for the next couple of weeks.
