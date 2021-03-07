Two slain boys honored Saturday as search for their bodies continues

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Community members gathered Saturday to honor two recently slain local boys with a balloon release as the search for both their bodies continues.
Dozens gathered at Goldman Park to remember 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore.
Both young boys’ bodies are believed to be in the Ohio River after two separate tragedies.
The search for both is set to continue near Lawrenceburg Sunday morning.
Middletown police say 6-year-old James was killed by his mother, Brittany Gosney, who threw his body in the river last weekend. She has claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
“He was just the sweetest boy ever the best cheek kisses and the best squeezes ever,” said James’s aunt Lisa Gosney.
She says she has not spoken to her sister since she confessed to murdering her own son by running him over with a car after attempting to abandon him in a Preble County wildlife area.
“I love James so much and I miss him so much and the other two I love you so much I’m doing everything I can to bring you home with me,” says Gosney through tears.
James’s two siblings have been placed into foster care, a memorial fund has been set up to support them.
Gosney’s partner Shelby Griffith said James was a smart and kind boy, “if you were having a bad day James is who you go to to make your day a lot better and his energy just everything lit up the room.”
“He’s going to be very missed not only by all of us but his brother and sister are struggling right now without him,” said Griffith.
Police say James’s mother went back to where she ran over her son 30 to 40 minutes later, finding him dead in the middle of the parking lot with a head injury.
“It’s hard to grasp right now, everything that’s going on, because of the person that we knew Brittany as so that’s what everyone is struggling with right now what was going on leading up to this,” said Griffith.
She says just two weeks ago everything seemed fine with Brittnay Gosney and her family.
3-year-old Nylo Lattimore hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4, officials believe he was thrown into the river by the same man who killed his mother.
Nyteisha Lattimore’s body was found Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge. A stroller belonging to her three-year-old son = was found days later in the same area.
Last week the community gathered to release balloons in Nylo and Nyteisha’s honor.
“This is two weeks in a row I’ve been to a balloon release for a child I don’t ever want to do this again,” said a spokesperson for Nylo’s father Faith Burton.
Desean Brown killed Nyteisha on Dec. 5 in her Walnut Hills apartment according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. He says Brown hired an Uber driver to take Nyteisha’s body to the river where he disposed of her.
The prosecutor said Nylo was taken to the river about four days before that.
Brown dumped Nylo in the river while he was alive, according to Deters.
“Two different situations but at the end of the day two babies have been murdered at the hands of people they trusted, we got to do better,” said Burton.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.