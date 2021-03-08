83-year-old great-grandma takes up boxing classes to stay fit

(Editor’s note: This story was originally published January 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 11:27 PM on www.fox19.com)

CINCINNATI, OH (Great Health Divide) - It is important to stay fit and active all the time, especially during the pandemic, and this great-grandma is using boxing to keep in shape.

Ida Scherer of West Chester is 83 years old and taking exercise classes five days a week to prove you are never too old to get fit.

Scherer says her favorite class she takes is a boxing class. She even has special gloves that make her stand out in the now virtual group classes.

Scherer hopes it won’t be long before she can show off her gloves, and her punches to her friends in-person.

“To think I’m 83-years-old now, and here I am boxing myself,” exclaims Scherer.

Scherer may be an 83-year-old great-grandma, but she’s also a fighter. Scherer takes boxing classes at Chesterwood Village with her instructor Craig Cole.

“Ida is actually one of those really strong go-getters,” says explains Cole. “I mean, she is one of those people that has that real youthful enthusiasm, that drive to keep on trying to be as active as possible. It’s kind of an infectious thing.”

Scherer says her first experience with boxing came when she was only six years old.

“My dad worked at Coca-Cola, and he had to check a concession stand, and I was a tag-along,” remembers Scherer. “And while he was checking the stand, I’m in the audience looking up at this huge ring with two men boxing, and I couldn’t believe it.”

Scherer has some good genes in her family.

“My mother is 107-years-old and it’s unbelievable,” Scherer says. “She’s in another care center, but she has never seen my boxing gloves and I would love to show them to her. But I can’t see her right now.”

Scherer and Cole are looking forward to the day they can exercise together again. Until then, they have no plans of quitting their fight to stay healthy.

“Ida’s story is just one of those things that shows no matter what, you can continue to do something,” says Cole. “No matter what’s going on in this world.”

Great Health Divide is an initiative addressing health disparities in the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia funded in part by the Google News Initiative.

