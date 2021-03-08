American Heart Association hosting virtual kickoff party

(Editor’s note: This story was originally published February 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 4:55 PM on www.fox19.com)

CINCINNATI, OH (Great Health Divide) - The American Heart Association pushed its Heart Ball back to June.

They are still having a virtual kickoff party though.

“We will have Cristian Pietoso who is the owner of Via Vite and Forno,” Tricia Sunders with the Heart Association said. “He is actually going to be preparing a salad for us. And Kevin Hart who is also very well known in the community. He is a Sommelier and founder of Hart & CRU. He will be preparing a wine tasting for us, and it will be paired with that salad.”

The event is on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

“So, the focus of all of this is to raise funds for the American Heart Association and the work that we do all year round within regard to women’s health and COVID-19, and having healthy food access and really our focus this year is health equity,” Sunders said.

For more information, check out the Cincinnati Heart Ball website.

“There’s actually ingredients for the salad,” Sunders said. “You can get those ahead of time and prepare for the making of the salad alongside Cristian, and then those wines as well and a portion of the proceeds from the wine sales are actually going to go back to the American Heart Association.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Great Health Divide is an initiative addressing health disparities in the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia funded in part by the Google News Initiative.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.