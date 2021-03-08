Ohio school district mandates double-masking during in-person learning

By Chris Anderson | March 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio school district has mandated double-masking, or its equivalent, when students and teachers return to in-person instruction later this month.

The Bexley City School District said students will be required to wear two masks or a face covering determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be an equivalent of double-masking when students resume in-class attendance on March 23.

Options include:

  • A disposable mask under a cloth mask
  • A single 3-ply disposable or 3-ply cloth mask paired with a “mask fitter”
  • A single KN95 or N95 mask
  • A single 3-ply mask made from non-woven, high-efficiency filter material

According to the school district, branded three-ply masks purchased with federal CARES Act funding will be distributed to students upon their return from spring break.

Bexley is a eastern suburb of Columbus.

