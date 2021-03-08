Cincinnati Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus for second year in a row

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The coronavirus pandemic has claimed a big summer event this year in Cincinnati for the second year in a row.
Organizers of the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G announced Monday the 2021 Festival will be postponed until July 21-23, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium.
“Based on the current state of the pandemic as it relates to mass gatherings and events, it was determined that it was best to move the Cincinnati Music Festival to July 2022,” they said in a news release.
“Festival organizers are working to confirm all of the same acts for 2022 including multi-talented singer-songwriter Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson. A finalized lineup will be announced in the next few months.”
A virtual event will be offered in July 2021 to celebrate the heritage of the Cincinnati Music Festival with historic footage of performances dating back more than 50 years.
Details of the virtual event will be released later this Spring.
The following ticketing options are:
- Keep your ticket for 2022: Your ticket will work for entry to the 2022 show. To avoid confusion, your ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (same seat location) and new dates later this year.
- Ticketmaster will be sending fans that purchased a ticket through them an email with an easy click-thru link to request a refund.
- If you purchased your tickets by calling the Santangelo Group at (513) 924-0900, you will have the option for a refund as well. You will simply need to mail your tickets back and once received, a refund will be issued. Call or send an email to start the process at (513) 924-0900 or contactus@cincymusicfestival.com.
- If you purchased tickets through a third party vendor like Vivid Seats or Stub Hub, please return to your original point of purchase to obtain information about your options.
Additionally, festival organizers are working with local hotels and airlines to ensure they accept modifications for reservations in 2022 as available. For more information, visit CincyMusicFestival.com.
Organizers are working toward securing the same schedule that was previously announced for 2021 and includes: Thursday night with Vibe’s Party with a Purpose at the ICON Music Center, featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and more to be finalized. Friday with Jonathan Butler, Tony Toni Tone, Fantasia, Snoop Dogg, and festival favorite, Charlie Wilson, and Saturday featuring Kirk Whalum, The O’Jays and Janet Jackson to close out the weekend. Jackson last appeared in Cincinnati in 2018 for her State of the World tour. A finalized lineup will be announced in the next few months.
“The postponement of the 2020 and now 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” said Joe Santangelo, festival promoter. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who are working to adjust their schedules to join us in 2022.”
“We’re excited to continue our long-standing sponsorship of the Cincinnati Music Festival and look forward to creating an outstanding in-person experience next year when it is safer for us to gather,” said Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer at P&G. “The 2020 virtual CMF experience and CMF Outdoor Museum were a great success and allowed us to support both Black-owned businesses and Black and Brown artists during a year when they needed us most. We will continue to strengthen these connections and will blow people away with another great experience in 2022.”
A recent study conducted by the UC Economics Center and commissioned by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau shows the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G provides a $107.5 million economic impact to the region, making it the largest annual driver of tourism in the tristate.
“Cincinnati Music Festival is the biggest hotel weekend of the year in our region with guests traveling from as far as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York with more than $100 million in direct economic impact,” said Julie Calvert, President & CEO of Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We will roll out the red carpet for our guests in 2022 with renewed excitement to amplify our region’s cultural vibrancy.”
“The entire Northern Kentucky hospitality community is looking forward to the return of the Cincinnati Music Festival in 2022,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Visitors Bureau. “As fans of this event, as well as partners, next year’s event will be anxiously anticipated and the NKY hotel community is getting ready with a big welcome back message.”
Procter & Gamble will return as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Virtual Cincinnati Music Festival as well as the 2022 music festival. Other sponsors will include the Cincinnati Bengals, Northern Kentucky CVB, AARP, Santangelo Group, The Cincinnati Region, and Vibe Cincinnati.
