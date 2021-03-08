Cincinnati triple murder suspect dies after getting into shootout with Detroit police

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The suspect wanted in a triple homicide and two attempted murders in Cincinnati has died after getting into a shootout with Detroit police, according to law enforcement.
Chandra Moore, 55, died on Friday, Detroit police confirmed to FOX19 NOW.
Moore was initially listed in critical condition when Detroit police shot him after they say he opened fire on them first when they went to apprehend him at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on Monday, March 1.
Moore was wanted in connection with the deaths of his estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and two men: Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35, according to Cincinnati police.
Police say he is responsible for shooting a total of five people in Evanston on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Andrew Wesley, 35, and Timothy Dugar, 33, were found in the 3600 block of Idlewild Avenue.
Wesley was pronounced dead at the scene and Dugar died several hours later.
Brittany Wagoner, 28, was found in the 2500 block of Victory Parkway.
Police say Moore also tried to kill a 17-year-old male and a 51-year-old male.
