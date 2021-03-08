Coroner IDs man who died in Norwood house fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -We now know the name of a man killed in a weekend Norwood house fire that also hospitalized two people, including a firefighter.
Curtis Seed, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of two-alarm blaze in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Fire crews said when they arrived they found a fully-involved house fire about 3 a.m. Saturday, they found one person outside who told them another person was trapped inside.
The firefighter sustained minor injuries, they said.
The condition of the second person hospitalized was not available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
