CPS, City leaders to host virtual town hall

CPS, City Council to host town hall
By Lauren Artino | March 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 1:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools and Cincinnati City Council members will host a town hall about virtual and hybrid learning Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 11a.m. The public is invited to attend virtually and have their questions/concerns about in-person learning answered.

CPS educators/staff and medical/mental health professionals are also invited to attend.

The meeting, according to officials will cover topics such as:

  • How distance learning affects students.
  • How the pandemic affects our mental health, family finances and employment.
  • Concerns about returning to full-time, in-person learning.

The window to sign up for this event ended on Sunday, but those who would like to watch the meeting can watch it here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.