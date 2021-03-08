CPS, City leaders to host virtual town hall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools and Cincinnati City Council members will host a town hall about virtual and hybrid learning Monday.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 11a.m. The public is invited to attend virtually and have their questions/concerns about in-person learning answered.
CPS educators/staff and medical/mental health professionals are also invited to attend.
The meeting, according to officials will cover topics such as:
- How distance learning affects students.
- How the pandemic affects our mental health, family finances and employment.
- Concerns about returning to full-time, in-person learning.
The window to sign up for this event ended on Sunday, but those who would like to watch the meeting can watch it here.
