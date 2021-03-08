Fire in Hamilton causes $100K in damages, 1 person displaced

A fire in Hamilton causes $100,000 in damages and left one person to be displaced. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 8:46 AM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A fire occurred at a Hamilton apartment Monday that caused $100,000 in damages and displaced one person, crews at the scene said.

Butler County deputies say they received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a fire on North D Street.

Fire crews at the scene say there is significant damage to the upstairs apartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

