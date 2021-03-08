Fire in Hamilton causes $100K in damages, 1 person displaced

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A fire occurred at a Hamilton apartment Monday that caused $100,000 in damages and displaced one person, crews at the scene said.
Butler County deputies say they received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a fire on North D Street.
Fire crews at the scene say there is significant damage to the upstairs apartment.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
