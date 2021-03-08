Hamilton County resumes jury trials Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County is resuming jury trials Monday after suspending them in January, when the county was at the highest level on Ohio’s COVID-19 Advisory System map.
Grand jury proceedings were not halted and have continued as scheduled.
Hamilton County court officials say jury trials can resume now in light of state-wide and local improvement in the severity of COVID-19 spread.
They say they will continue to monitor this situation and will make adjustments based on local conditions.
If you have been summoned for jury duty, please review your summons.
Below the bar code, your summons will indicate “grand” or “petit.”
If your summons indicates, petit, please follow the instructions carefully before reporting in-person.
For more information, visit the county courts website. or call website. Or, call the county’s juror hotline at 513-946- 5879.
