Indiana reports drop of nearly 270 COVID-19 cases since Sunday
The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 480 COVID-19 cases Monday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 1:25 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 480 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The number is 268 lower than the health department’s Sunday report.

The ISDH has reported a total of 667,736 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: Two new cases (5,517 total)
  • Franklin County: One new case (1,602 total)
  • Ohio County: One new case (542 total)
  • Ripley County: Two new cases (3,282 total)
  • Switzerland County: One new case (756 total)
  • Union County: Zero new cases (675 total)

The 7-day positivity rate for all tests administered is 8.6%.

Indiana health officials say a total of 12,315 people have died due to COVID-19.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says that 1,113,856 first doses of vaccine have been administered, and 703,808 people are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers ages 50 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

[ COVID-19 vaccine: When you can get it, how to sign up, and where to get it ]

Here is a list of the vaccine clinics by county.

If you don’t meet Indiana’s vaccine eligibility guidelines or have an appointment, you will not be vaccinated.

[ More information on Indiana's vaccine program ]

For Indiana residents who cannot leave their homes and are eligible for the vaccine, the state has a Homebound Hoosier program using the EMS network to administer vaccines in homes.

Residents of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties should call 812-432-6200 or 800-742-5001.

Residents of Franklin and Union counties should call 765-966-1795 or 800-589-1121.

