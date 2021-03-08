Indiana reports drop of nearly 270 COVID-19 cases since Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 480 COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The number is 268 lower than the health department’s Sunday report.
The ISDH has reported a total of 667,736 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Two new cases (5,517 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,602 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (542 total)
- Ripley County: Two new cases (3,282 total)
- Switzerland County: One new case (756 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (675 total)
The 7-day positivity rate for all tests administered is 8.6%.
Indiana health officials say a total of 12,315 people have died due to COVID-19.
Gov. Eric Holcomb says that 1,113,856 first doses of vaccine have been administered, and 703,808 people are fully vaccinated.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is a list of the vaccine clinics by county.
If you don’t meet Indiana’s vaccine eligibility guidelines or have an appointment, you will not be vaccinated.
For Indiana residents who cannot leave their homes and are eligible for the vaccine, the state has a Homebound Hoosier program using the EMS network to administer vaccines in homes.
Residents of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties should call 812-432-6200 or 800-742-5001.
Residents of Franklin and Union counties should call 765-966-1795 or 800-589-1121.
