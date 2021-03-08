Man killed in single-vehicle crash in NKY

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in NKY
File photo of police lights (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 8, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 1:38 PM

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was killed when his vehicle went off the road in Covington Sunday night.

According to police, Jason Ziegler lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree at Wayman Branch Road and Rockwood Drive around 10:45 p.m.

Ziegler was taken to UC Hospital by medical helicopter where he passed away.

The police report says alcohol was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.