Man killed in single-vehicle crash in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was killed when his vehicle went off the road in Covington Sunday night.
According to police, Jason Ziegler lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree at Wayman Branch Road and Rockwood Drive around 10:45 p.m.
Ziegler was taken to UC Hospital by medical helicopter where he passed away.
The police report says alcohol was a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
